Buzz Exploration

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Exploration to Buzz
Its been a long time since I posted about my first client. At the time I only showed the final logo. Here are some other ones I proposed. I think we definitely picked the best bee. What do you think?
Want to see what buzz does? Check out their website
Read about the design process on my website.
Please leave feedback, always love to hear it!
Press "L" if you like it.
My Portfolio | Behance
By Mathijs Boogaert
For Tyse Design Agency