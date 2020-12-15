Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Buzz Exploration design boogaert mathijs branding icon clean fast incect busy honeycomb comb honey flying bright logo b buzz bee
Exploration to Buzz

Its been a long time since I posted about my first client. At the time I only showed the final logo. Here are some other ones I proposed. I think we definitely picked the best bee. What do you think?
Want to see what buzz does? Check out their website

Read about the design process on my website.

Please leave feedback, always love to hear it!
My Portfolio | Behance

By Mathijs Boogaert
For Tyse Design Agency

