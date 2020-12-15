Catering Service UI Design Challenge #2

🎟️ Freelancers! Join our free & interactive two-part crash course with industry legends Mt Freelance on July 14 + 21. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
UI Design Challenge #2: Design a website for a business catering service that caters board meetings, events, etc.
Requirements:
1. Use the font pairing: Playfair Display; Open Sans
2. Use the given color palette: #EDEDED; #32E0C4; #0D7377; #212121;
Process:
I felt that this color palette and fonts went best with a more luxurious or higher end catering service. With this in mind, I went with a more minimalistic/clean design to keep things classy. I also decided to combine the two green colors in my palette into a gradient for a higher end look.
Photo credit: cottonbro