Gray Login-Sign Up Page

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hello guys,
I have made simple Login and Sign Up Page.
Colors used: Shades of Gray
Font: Ubuntu
Thanks For Watching!!!
I would love to hear suggestions and Feedback in comment section!
Press "L" if you liked this design.