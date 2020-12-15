Elena Sinianskaya
Mailing application

Hi, guys! I joyfully share with you my new project. This project is about creating and printing environmentally-friendly direct mail postcards. I really appreciate everyone's feedback. 🦄. Check it out all the design on Behance

Posted on Dec 15, 2020
