Christophe Zidler

Flooz 3D Loop

Christophe Zidler
Christophe Zidler
Hire Me
  • Save
Flooz 3D Loop transparent icon joystick videogame neon metal machine claw claw machine branding app illustration 3d loop c4d animation motion gif
Flooz 3D Loop transparent icon joystick videogame neon metal machine claw claw machine branding app illustration 3d loop c4d animation motion gif
Download color palette
  1. Flooz_ZIDLER_LOOP.mp4
  2. Dribble_Machine0152.png
  3. Dribble_Machine_blanche0152.png

I did some 3D illustrations and animation for Flooz, a new app to make money from your unique skills and passion. Check it here: https://flooz.link/

---------------------

Instagram | Twitter | Behance 

Christophe Zidler
Christophe Zidler
Freelance Motion / 3D / 2D / Illustration
Hire Me

More by Christophe Zidler

View profile
    • Like