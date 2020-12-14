Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Xin Yan

Explore unknown

Xin Yan
Xin Yan
landscape tree sunset sunrise natural purple river forest traveller evening morning travel vector magazine cover wallpaper package nature illustration
Hello, friend!

It's cool to share a new project here.I am very happy to cooperate with Dongyuan and create a series of web illustrations for them.

I am a freelancer,
I focus on illustration design, web UI design, brand design,
If you need a new project or some remote work,
You can contact ( hiring ) me through the following methods:

Email & Skype: xinyan714@gmail.com
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/xinyan707/
WhatsApp: +86 17853686073
WeChat：xych76

More complete works, please follow me：Behance | Instagram | Facebook

Thanks for checking, have a good one!

Xin Yan
Xin Yan

More by Xin Yan

