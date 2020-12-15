Benjamin Parker

Fusion Keynote Template

Benjamin Parker
Benjamin Parker
  • Save
Download color palette

The Fusion Keynote template is built for anyone needing to present their pitch, or product in a beautifully modern way. This keynote is packed with assets that are useful on their own. Fully editable mockups for Instagram, Twitter, and even a keynote editable billboard mockup.

Benjamin Parker
Benjamin Parker

More by Benjamin Parker

View profile
    • Like