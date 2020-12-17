Good for Sale
Trouble Coffee Logo 3

Trouble Coffee Logo 3 coffee packaging coffee label label modern coffee beans beans coffee logo logo design visual identity brand identity brand logo coffee

The third idea that we presented to Trouble Coffee, a coffee portal and brand, that mostly targets the younger woman generation - that being said, our approach was a bit more on a feminine side, with a pinch of elegance and pastel colors.

I really loved this idea, as it was a combination of coffee beans and hearts in one unique elegant mark.

Stay tuned for more! Really appreciate all of your feedback :)

(concept up for sale)

- We believe in the impact of branding.
