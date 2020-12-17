Trouble Coffee Logo 3

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
The third idea that we presented to Trouble Coffee, a coffee portal and brand, that mostly targets the younger woman generation - that being said, our approach was a bit more on a feminine side, with a pinch of elegance and pastel colors.
I really loved this idea, as it was a combination of coffee beans and hearts in one unique elegant mark.
Stay tuned for more! Really appreciate all of your feedback :)
(concept up for sale)