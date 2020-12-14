SEIBEL

Portfolio // UI UX Développement Web

SEIBEL
SEIBEL
  • Save
Portfolio // UI UX Développement Web logo ui ux design mysql php js css html projects book portfolio webdesign developpement web integration
Portfolio // UI UX Développement Web logo ui ux design mysql php js css html projects book portfolio webdesign developpement web integration
Portfolio // UI UX Développement Web logo ui ux design mysql php js css html projects book portfolio webdesign developpement web integration
Portfolio // UI UX Développement Web logo ui ux design mysql php js css html projects book portfolio webdesign developpement web integration
Portfolio // UI UX Développement Web logo ui ux design mysql php js css html projects book portfolio webdesign developpement web integration
Download color palette
  1. Homepage - Portfolio 3wa.png
  2. Mock-up.png
  3. Catégories.png
  4. Projet.png
  5. Projets.png
  6. Sans titre 2 (online-video-cutter.com).mp4

Portfolio développé en HTML CSS Javascript PHP MySQL (no framework) dans le cadre de mon projet de diplôme Bac+2 en développement web

No longer available (OVH fire) :
https://leaseibel.sites.3wa.io/porfolio/index.php

SEIBEL
SEIBEL
UI UX Design, Graphism, Integration & Web Developpement

More by SEIBEL

View profile
    • Like