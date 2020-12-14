Codebridge Technology, Inc.

[Admin panel - Dashboard] UI/UX for Kindergarten Admin Web App

[Admin panel - Dashboard] UI/UX for Kindergarten Admin Web App creative prototype vector background art app design figma ui ux web app
This admin app was created for a Kindergarten chain with multiple branches who wanted the staff, parents, and teachers to stay connected and up-to-date regarding the kindergarten's activities, as well as be able to raise and discuss issues as-needed.

The design has vectors and graphic backgrounds in it while keeping in mind the client's request for a creative kind of look and feel

Posted on Dec 14, 2020
