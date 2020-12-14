[Admin panel - Dashboard] UI/UX for Kindergarten Admin Web App

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
This admin app was created for a Kindergarten chain with multiple branches who wanted the staff, parents, and teachers to stay connected and up-to-date regarding the kindergarten's activities, as well as be able to raise and discuss issues as-needed.
The design has vectors and graphic backgrounds in it while keeping in mind the client's request for a creative kind of look and feel