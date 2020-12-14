Good for Sale
Daniel Wodziczka

Lowdi - Figma Wireframe Kit Freebie

Lowdi - Figma Wireframe Kit Freebie mobile app product hunt webdesign mockups freebies user story figma free components user flow low-fi freebie wireframe kit
Lowdi - Wireframe Kit

Price
Free
Get for free
Available on figma.com
Check on Product Hunt or just Download on Figma community

Hello there! 👋
Long time no see, i was visitng Azeroth from time to time but now i got something big for you.

I prepared for you a FREE figma wireframe kit called Lowdi. Jump straight into figma and create outstanding wireframes in a flash thanks to prototype-ready components and styles.

💙 Content inside Lowdi:
➡ Tons of components in many sizes with countless number of variants and customizable options (supports new figma auto-layout and variants).
➡ 4 fully responsive and customizable device mockups (laptop, tablet, phone, smartwatch)
➡ Predefined typography system and color palette with fully customizable primary color.
➡ Essential flow assets such as arrows or sticky notes for making user flows or visualizing user stories.
➡ Extensive and clear documentation that allows beginners to enter the world of wireframes in figma.
➡ Many examples of already created wireframes with Lowdi components to learn about Lowdi's possibilities even more easily.

🏀 Hope you like it and check by yourself on figma community!

Don't forget to hit [L] if you like it! ❤

Drop me a line at d.wodziczka@gmail.com or message me on my LinkedIn

