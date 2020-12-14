Lowdi - Figma Wireframe Kit Freebie

Check on Product Hunt or just Download on Figma community

- - - -

Hello there! 👋

Long time no see, i was visitng Azeroth from time to time but now i got something big for you.

I prepared for you a FREE figma wireframe kit called Lowdi. Jump straight into figma and create outstanding wireframes in a flash thanks to prototype-ready components and styles.

💙 Content inside Lowdi:

➡ Tons of components in many sizes with countless number of variants and customizable options (supports new figma auto-layout and variants).

➡ 4 fully responsive and customizable device mockups (laptop, tablet, phone, smartwatch)

➡ Predefined typography system and color palette with fully customizable primary color.

➡ Essential flow assets such as arrows or sticky notes for making user flows or visualizing user stories.

➡ Extensive and clear documentation that allows beginners to enter the world of wireframes in figma.

➡ Many examples of already created wireframes with Lowdi components to learn about Lowdi's possibilities even more easily.

🏀 Hope you like it and check by yourself on figma community!

-

Don't forget to hit [L] if you like it! ❤

Drop me a line at d.wodziczka@gmail.com or message me on my LinkedIn