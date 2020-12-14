Lowdi - Figma Wireframe Kit Freebie

🎟️ Freelancers! Join our free & interactive two-part crash course with industry legends Mt Freelance on July 14 + 21. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Check on Product Hunt or just Download on Figma community
- - - -
Hello there! 👋
Long time no see, i was visitng Azeroth from time to time but now i got something big for you.
I prepared for you a FREE figma wireframe kit called Lowdi. Jump straight into figma and create outstanding wireframes in a flash thanks to prototype-ready components and styles.
💙 Content inside Lowdi:
➡ Tons of components in many sizes with countless number of variants and customizable options (supports new figma auto-layout and variants).
➡ 4 fully responsive and customizable device mockups (laptop, tablet, phone, smartwatch)
➡ Predefined typography system and color palette with fully customizable primary color.
➡ Essential flow assets such as arrows or sticky notes for making user flows or visualizing user stories.
➡ Extensive and clear documentation that allows beginners to enter the world of wireframes in figma.
➡ Many examples of already created wireframes with Lowdi components to learn about Lowdi's possibilities even more easily.
🏀 Hope you like it and check by yourself on figma community!
-
Don't forget to hit [L] if you like it! ❤
Drop me a line at d.wodziczka@gmail.com or message me on my LinkedIn