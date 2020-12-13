Step by Step - Instagram Templates

💚🎨💚 Get Template 💚🎨💚​​

Step by Step Carousel Templates are designed for those creatives who are looking for a new way to boost their Instagram Feed. These Useful Carousel Templates can inspire or educate your audience by tips, brief tutorials, interviews, mood boards, photo galleries, quotes, stories, and more… We have paid particular attention to the "call to actions": liking, sharing, saving, leaving a comment, turning on notifications, following, are highlighted through icons, arrows, and targeted texts. We've included 18 completely unique templates that are dead simple to use and can be edited online (for free) using Canva.