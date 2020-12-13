Social Media Templates

VALTO – Instagram Branding Template

Social Media Templates
Social Media Templates
  • Save
VALTO – Instagram Branding Template color minimal fashion blogger blog design template social media pack social media template social media posts story stories instagram story template instagram templates instagram banner instagram stories instagram post instagram template instagram
VALTO – Instagram Branding Template color minimal fashion blogger blog design template social media pack social media template social media posts story stories instagram story template instagram templates instagram banner instagram stories instagram post instagram template instagram
VALTO – Instagram Branding Template color minimal fashion blogger blog design template social media pack social media template social media posts story stories instagram story template instagram templates instagram banner instagram stories instagram post instagram template instagram
VALTO – Instagram Branding Template color minimal fashion blogger blog design template social media pack social media template social media posts story stories instagram story template instagram templates instagram banner instagram stories instagram post instagram template instagram
VALTO – Instagram Branding Template color minimal fashion blogger blog design template social media pack social media template social media posts story stories instagram story template instagram templates instagram banner instagram stories instagram post instagram template instagram
VALTO – Instagram Branding Template color minimal fashion blogger blog design template social media pack social media template social media posts story stories instagram story template instagram templates instagram banner instagram stories instagram post instagram template instagram
Download color palette
  1. valto_canva_coverpreview_1-.jpg
  2. valto_coverpreview_2-.jpg
  3. valto_canva_coverpreview_2-.jpg
  4. valto_coverpreview_3-.jpg
  5. valto_coverpreview_4-.jpg
  6. valto_coverpreview_5-.jpg

💚🎨💚 Get Template 💚🎨💚​​

VALTO – Instagram PSD & Canva Branding Template for fashion brands, shops, blogs and other products.

Today Instagram is the biggest platform for marketing. Use your feed and make your brand perfect and publish visual aesthetic content for your business.

- 30 PDS Premium designs

Social Media Templates
Social Media Templates
Presentation Templates

More by Social Media Templates

View profile
    • Like