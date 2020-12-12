Justin Roy

Day 347

Day 347 meat plant artisans international food world large smal plate artisan logo designer brand design graphic design logo design brand identity logo logos adobe illustrator cc branding adobe illustrator
For all of 2020 my goal is to create a logo each day for the whole year to further develop my brand identity skills along with exploring new styles of design. To follow my journey check out my instagram below.
www.instagram.com/kreativforge/

