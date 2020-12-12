Kat Black

AscentBT Branding trustworthy logo brand design logo design wordmark type typography web website ui blue business technology financial professional dependable consulting strategic firm innovative
  1. 32-1.png
  2. 32-2.png

AscentBT is a business technology strategic consulting firm that currently works primarily with financial services and fintech companies, but is looking to expand to other industries.

The client needed a basic logo that communicated both experience and innovation, and was crafted with the same professionalism that he brings to his consulting practice. The final wordmark is simple and versatile, sitting right between dependable tradition and dynamic forward energy.

