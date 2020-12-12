YENA

Curated for You simple ux sketch 앱 webdesign airbnb minimal vector app uiux uidesign design figma web dailyuichallenge dailyui ui
Daily UI : Day 13 - Curated for You (Airbnb)
I sincerely hope that the Corona virus will end soon.

