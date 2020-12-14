Trending designs to inspire you
Unused logo concept that I designed for The Sweetheart Swing Sisters, Forest Row (UK), 2017.
A trio of gorgeously glamorous women offering a highly professional, polished and pitch-perfect vocal showcase.
For the symbol, I've created two hearts featuring the victory rolls hairstyle.
