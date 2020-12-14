Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Susana Costa

Sweetheart Swing Sisters

Sweetheart Swing Sisters illustration brand identity ethical icon vector minimal design logo branding heart victory rolls swing music retro singer vintage lindy hop singing sing
Unused logo concept that I designed for The Sweetheart Swing Sisters, Forest Row (UK), 2017.

A trio of gorgeously glamorous women offering a highly professional, polished and pitch-perfect vocal showcase.

For the symbol, I've created two hearts featuring the victory rolls hairstyle.

