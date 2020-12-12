Saint Quotes

Every time a challenge has come in my life, the moment of discomfort has shaken me. But as soon as that moment passes, things get clearer and life becomes better.

Perhaps it's the right time to ask this question: Can I face a "difficult" situation with the mindset that this is an opportunity for me to become a better person?

Saint Paisios of Mount Athos mentioned, "so in every test, let us say: thank you, my God, because this was needed for my salvation."

One of our acharyas said something like in overcoming each obstacle of your life, you awaken one sublayer of your kundalini.

Marcus Aurelius wrote,"here is a rule to remember in the future. when anything tempts you to feel bitter: not this is a misfortune, but to bear this worthily is good fortune"

Seneca wrote,"it is not because things are difficult that we do not dare; it is because we do not dare that things are difficult" and "a gem cannot be polished without friction, nor a man perfected without trials"

Epictetus shared,"what ought one to say then as each hardship comes? i was practicing for this. I was training for this."

Seeing difficult situations in life as an opportunity for growth can be pretty interesting 😃

This might not seem practically applicable. We become different people when we are overcome by our weaknesses. We might forget that we should monitor our conduct. I know. Even I am such at times. But we always have tomorrow. I do. We do. We always have those small moments when these weaknesses are not as strong. What if we could change our attitude? Little by little. Overcome small weaknesses at one time. Sometimes fail and get disappointed in ourselves. But since we can't live without striving to be virtuous, we try again the next day.

In doing so, we become a cleaner person. We become a nurturing agent to those around us. Living beings would feel safer around us. We could support other people's lives. We could improve their self-esteem. Becoming useful and lending a hand to society. To the ones who aren't as capable.

Thank you for reading! The main idea of this post is to make the reader question if the difficult situation they are in is instead an opportunity for their development and a path towards deeper success.

I spent the evening designing this poster.

Dec 12, 2020