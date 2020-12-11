Football Club logo | Sports Logo | Sports logo Branding

The RFC is my new created fictional branding of a Football club "Rotterdamh Football Club". I was inspired by the League Football Club's branding, history and passion for the game.

I tried to brand the Football Club using historically rich area as the background of the Club, which goes back with the history of the city itself. My logo connects the cities symbolic bridge Erusmusburg which is also a famous place of that area, this helps with the branding of course.

Hope you liked the design.

