Torii Gate Icon for Japan Software Logo Design

Torii Gate Icon for Japan Software Logo Design developer engineering software japan ramescreative portfolio identity khaerulrisky brand and identity brand logo logo designs logo designer branding
Japan Software is a service that helps tech professionals find jobs at diverse, innovative companies in Japan.

We collect company data that foreigners in Japan care about: Japanese language requirements, salaries, visa sponsorship, diversity, work-life balance, company values and more.

We share this data via our company list to help English speakers find the tech job in Japan that's right for them as quickly as possible, and avoid the ones that aren't.

Let me know what do you think about this? Any feedback is welcome!

