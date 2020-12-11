Sneakers app 👟

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
The first design from Romania ment to be an app made exclusively for shoes. I’ve worked weeks for this to become a reality. It’s a fully working prototype with all the animations and functions that I had dreamed about. It’s by far, the biggest, the greatest and the hardest project that I’ve ever worked on. I want to thank everybody that helped me make this a reality. More updates and shots with the app are coming soon. Thank you! ❤️
Designed and crafted by @alexandrubodor