'Z' Lettermark - Zondia Logo Design

Zondia offers a password manager and antivirus protection with its Diamond support plan. It includes unlimited US-based technology support for a flat fee. Simbol shows an abstract 'Z' Lettermark. I would love to hear your feedback on this design.
Let's work together! Contact me at - 👇👇👇
Mail- sanaullahujjal@gmail.com
WhatsApp- +8801792993510
☝️☝️☝️
Thank You