'Z' Lettermark - Zondia Logo Design

'Z' Lettermark - Zondia Logo Design icon minimal graphic design z tech logo z logo logotype protection tech technology support password antivirus app logo minimalist logo logo designer logo design design logo modern logo branding
Zondia offers a password manager and antivirus protection with its Diamond support plan. It includes unlimited US-based technology support for a flat fee. Simbol shows an abstract 'Z' Lettermark. I would love to hear your feedback on this design.

