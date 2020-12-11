🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Christmas Show Club Flyer is a print flyer template initially meant for christmas show purposes, though, as this is easy to edit, it can beasically be used for anything related to christmas - and even winter holidays as well - from xmas club party, special evening, themed event or as an invite for a family-oriented christmas celebration
Fully organized / layered / named
Fully and easily editable if needed.
Print Ready / bleeding guidelines are included as required.
Used Fonts:
Helvetica neue LT thin
Cocogoose
Antonio
Oswald
Lobster
Montserrat Black
size
8.27x8.27