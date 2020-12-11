Download Here

Christmas Show Club Flyer is a print flyer template initially meant for christmas show purposes, though, as this is easy to edit, it can beasically be used for anything related to christmas - and even winter holidays as well - from xmas club party, special evening, themed event or as an invite for a family-oriented christmas celebration

Fully organized / layered / named

Fully and easily editable if needed.

Print Ready / bleeding guidelines are included as required.

Used Fonts:

Helvetica neue LT thin

Cocogoose

Antonio

Oswald

Lobster

Montserrat Black

size

8.27x8.27