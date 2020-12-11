Mathijs Boogaert

Samurai Masterclass

GoalGetters MasterClass

This is another image I made for the goalgetters website, it shows the goalgetters masterclass. In this class you become a master, just like a samurai or Onna Bugeisha.

Want to know what they do? Go to their Website

Read about the design process on my website.

