The team is available for new projects! Drop us a line: hello@purrweb.com | WhatsApp | Website

How’s it doing, guys? We have a new shot — breath meditation app, that teaches users to breathe properly.



📼 The app creates general mixes and special daily playlists that include audio and video lessons on breathing techniques that are easy to listen to on the go.



🎧 On the right screen we have daily breathing lessons. Topics allow you to understand the facts and theory behind the techniques, go deeper into your areas of interest, and expand your knowledge with articles, insights and wisdom from breathing experts and thought-leaders). On the middle screen — authorization screen, and the left one is a recorder itself.



🌬 Get breathing well at the start of each day with a new guided practice to optimize your breath. You will correct imbalances, recondition muscles, and reset your breathing for a more functional day ahead.



🌳 To make the app look serious yet lively, we used photographs with nature patterns: water, rocks, plants. Main colours are lush green, gray concrete and light wood. We decided to use them to get an association with calmness, quiet and harmony from users.



For what is that in general? Because it’s important to breathe the right way, otherwise you may feel distressed, run-down, and worn-out.



Press L if you like our design and share feedback!

Created by Olya Fleryanovich

We share experience in designing interfaces for healthcare startups 🏥, give insights into developing an app for pet owners 🐈, and reveal the secrets of coming up with a competitor to famous services 🤩

Keep in touch and check out our recent news 💜