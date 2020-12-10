Fadlan eFc

LOGO DESIGN 2

Fadlan eFc
Fadlan eFc
  • Save
LOGO DESIGN 2 motion graphics 3d intro logo animation logo intro vector illustration design logo design logo graphic design
Download color palette

Hello, I am Fadlan, working as a Motion Graphic & a graphic designer based in Indonesia. Like most designers, good work, effective, creative, simple, cheerful, and most importantly towards your goals.

I do work, logo animation, graphic design, & logo design.

Call me in your roject at :
https://www.fiverr.com/fadlanefc

Fadlan eFc
Fadlan eFc

More by Fadlan eFc

View profile
    • Like