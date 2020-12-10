Forbes Connect - Website design - interactions

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
The goal in Forbes Connect's interface was to make an easy navigation for any user. A clear nav menu was developed to encompass all the different landing pages and a streamlined journey with an immediate response. Each detail of the design was carefully considered in light of the goals for simplicity and coherency.