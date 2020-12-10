Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Reem Mohammady

Aurora Design Company logo color vector businesscard magenta mosaic logo-name logoname logofolio personal-logo freelancer freelance company graphic-design graphic-designer design aurora business-card illustration illustrator logo
Hi everyone 👋
This is my Logo design on the cover of The business card of Aurora design company
I will Happy if I see your love by pressing L and if you tell me your feedback ❤️❤️
For work inquirment:
Send me a message or
By email: reeemo18@yahoo.com

