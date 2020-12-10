Febryan Stefanus Tandian

Artspace Landing Page Project

Artspace Landing Page Project branding web ux ui
This is my first project for my UI/UX training. I design a website for artists and content creator, just like dribbble.com. I'm open for criticism and suggestions :)
- Artworks on the design are mine 😊

