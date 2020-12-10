Cyberpunk 2077

Long-awaited release :)

I redrawn the cyberpunk logo for fun, made it more minimalistic and geometric, as I usually do.

Open for commissions: logo, branding.

Just write to me here, on my e-mail or in any of these social networks.

Portfolio and social networks:

Behance | Instagram | Vkontakte

My email: antipslava.design@gmail.com

🇷🇺

Долгожданный релиз :)

Перерисовал ради удовольствия логотип киберпанка, сделал его более минималистичным и геометричным, как я обычно это делаю.

Открыт для заказов: логотип, фирменный стиль.