Cyberpunk 2077

Long-awaited release :)
I redrawn the cyberpunk logo for fun, made it more minimalistic and geometric, as I usually do.

Open for commissions: logo, branding.
Just write to me here, on my e-mail or in any of these social networks.

Portfolio and social networks:
Behance | Instagram | Vkontakte

My email: antipslava.design@gmail.com

🇷🇺
Долгожданный релиз :)
Перерисовал ради удовольствия логотип киберпанка, сделал его более минималистичным и геометричным, как я обычно это делаю.

Открыт для заказов: логотип, фирменный стиль.

