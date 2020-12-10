KEVLARD ✵

ADRAMELECH | CADAVRE

KEVLARD ✵
KEVLARD ✵
  • Save
ADRAMELECH | CADAVRE black horror art rock metal red demon album cover album art music retouching photoshop kevlard graphic design design artwork art direction
Download color palette

#adramelech, the enemy of God, greater in ambition, guile and mischief than #Satan. A fiend more curst—a deeper hypocrite.
.
.
.
.
.
#red #black #demon #demonology #gothic #satanicart
.
.
.
.
.
Original #illustration from #louisbreton found in the #dictionnaireinfernal
.
.
.
.
.
Made with #adobe #CreativeCloud_Breathe and created on #photoshop.
.
.
.
.
.
#visualarts #designfeed #graphicdesign #visualgraphic #modernart #designspiration #artwork #design #dribbble #behance #music #artwork #metal #blackmetal #horrorrap #albumartarchive #artgraphic #rock #selectedwork
.
.
.
.
.
© KEVLARD 2020

KEVLARD ✵
KEVLARD ✵

More by KEVLARD ✵

View profile
    • Like