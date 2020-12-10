ADRAMELECH | CADAVRE

#adramelech, the enemy of God, greater in ambition, guile and mischief than #Satan. A fiend more curst—a deeper hypocrite.

Original #illustration from #louisbreton found in the #dictionnaireinfernal

Made with #adobe #CreativeCloud_Breathe and created on #photoshop.

