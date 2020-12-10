John Mugi

Logo design | App icon glossy look

Logo design | App icon glossy look ux vector clean app icon brand minimal logo ui design
Logo exploration(personal project) for an online grocery shopping app based on an organic healthy lifestyle brand where you can shop online for your everyday groceries and have them delivered to you.

Logo design: designed in illustrator
Glossy look:done in Figma

Posted on Dec 10, 2020
