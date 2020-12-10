Logo design | App icon glossy look

🎟️ Freelancers! Join our free & interactive two-part crash course with industry legends Mt Freelance on July 14 + 21. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Logo exploration(personal project) for an online grocery shopping app based on an organic healthy lifestyle brand where you can shop online for your everyday groceries and have them delivered to you.
Logo design: designed in illustrator
Glossy look:done in Figma
Let me know what you think :)
Thanks for watching! ❤️
In need of logo design, reach out me at johnmugi644@gmail.com