Clayio - set of 3d icons for your iPhone | #5 Google

Next one! Clayio is growing.

Another preview of new model. We started with Google Gmail, and now there is second icon from Google Family.

🆓This and some other icons will be available for free next week as iOS14 Homescreen icon pack. You can subscribe to waiting list here 👉 designbuddy.io so we can let you know.

___________________________________________________

👉 Need specific one? Drop us a line on comment section or in pm.

👉 With excellent cooperation with: Karol Piwowarczyk ❤️.