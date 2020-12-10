Good for Sale
Maciej Nowak

Clayio - set of 3d icons for your iPhone | #5 Google

animations render google 3d animation 3d art 3d icon design iconography icon set icons logo branding icon iphone ios app animation ux ui design
Clayio | set of 3d icons for your iPhone

Clayio | set of 3d icons for your iPhone

Next one! Clayio is growing.

Another preview of new model. We started with Google Gmail, and now there is second icon from Google Family.

🆓This and some other icons will be available for free next week as iOS14 Homescreen icon pack. You can subscribe to waiting list here 👉 designbuddy.io so we can let you know.

___________________________________________________

👉 Need specific one? Drop us a line on comment section or in pm.
👉 With excellent cooperation with: Karol Piwowarczyk ❤️.

Rebound of
Clayio - set of 3d icons for your iPhone | #4 Netflix
By Maciej Nowak
👋 Having fun with design

