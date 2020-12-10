Golo

Web App Dashboards

Golo
Golo
Hire Me
  • Save
Web App Dashboards task management blue dark mode dark mobile dashboard banking fintech finance clean webdesign user interface user experience web ux ui minimal interface design app
Web App Dashboards task management blue dark mode dark mobile dashboard banking fintech finance clean webdesign user interface user experience web ux ui minimal interface design app
Download color palette
  1. Web App Dashboards.jpg
  2. Web App Dashboards 2.jpg

🍕 Say Hey golo@hey.com

Yo, guys! Super excited to share another concept of the dashboards that I made for my portfolio. Whose side are you on? Hope you enjoyed this dashboard view. Thanks a million for your likes and comments!

My Instagram

Golo
Golo
＊Yo, I`m Golo. UI/UX and Product Designer
Hire Me

More by Golo

View profile
    • Like