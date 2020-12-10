Healthcare app

The team is available for new projects! Drop us a line: hello@purrweb.com | WhatsApp | Website

What’s up, guys? We’re here with a new shot: an app where users can order medical services 👏

🏥 On the first screen you can see categories of services. There’s a search bar, top doctors with ratings and monthly statistics of successful treatments.

👨‍⚕️ The second screen is the doctor’s profile. Users can see the doctor’s rating, the statistics of treatments and patients’ reviews. Users can schedule a session by tapping on the button.

🌈 The color scheme consists of bright colors: mostly purple, blue and yellow. It cheers users up and makes the process of searching for doctors more pleasant.

😷 This app allows users to look through doctors’ profiles and order medical services.

Created by Eugene Khalturin

