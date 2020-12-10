Healthcare app

🎟️ Creatives, last chance! Get tickets to our Analytics & Authenticity on Instagram Dribbble Workshop with Sophia Chang on 6/24. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
The team is available for new projects! Drop us a line: hello@purrweb.com | WhatsApp | Website
What’s up, guys? We’re here with a new shot: an app where users can order medical services 👏
🏥 On the first screen you can see categories of services. There’s a search bar, top doctors with ratings and monthly statistics of successful treatments.
👨⚕️ The second screen is the doctor’s profile. Users can see the doctor’s rating, the statistics of treatments and patients’ reviews. Users can schedule a session by tapping on the button.
🌈 The color scheme consists of bright colors: mostly purple, blue and yellow. It cheers users up and makes the process of searching for doctors more pleasant.
😷 This app allows users to look through doctors’ profiles and order medical services.
Press L if you like our design and share feedback!
Created by Eugene Khalturin
PS We know to utilize UI/UX design to make users fall in love with a product. Check out how we used our skills to:
- raise $400k as capital for startup
- streamline cryptocurrency e-wallet
- reboot a Real Estate startup
- help newbies jump into investing
- conquer the chef freelance market
- simplify the life of event organizers
And that's not all — you can find more case studies in our Blog! 💜