Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Purrweb UI

Healthcare app

Purrweb UI
Purrweb UI
Hire Us
  • Save
Healthcare app treatment diagnostics scheduling medtech mhealth healthcare statistics health startup mvp online react native mobile ux ui purrweb design app
Healthcare app treatment diagnostics scheduling medtech mhealth healthcare statistics health startup mvp online react native mobile ux ui purrweb design app
Healthcare app treatment diagnostics scheduling medtech mhealth healthcare statistics health startup mvp online react native mobile ux ui purrweb design app
Download color palette
  1. dribbble-shot.png
  2. dribbble-tools.png
  3. CTA Dribbble.png

The team is available for new projects! Drop us a line: hello@purrweb.com | WhatsApp | Website

What’s up, guys? We’re here with a new shot: an app where users can order medical services 👏

🏥 On the first screen you can see categories of services. There’s a search bar, top doctors with ratings and monthly statistics of successful treatments.

👨‍⚕️ The second screen is the doctor’s profile. Users can see the doctor’s rating, the statistics of treatments and patients’ reviews. Users can schedule a session by tapping on the button.

🌈 The color scheme consists of bright colors: mostly purple, blue and yellow. It cheers users up and makes the process of searching for doctors more pleasant.

😷 This app allows users to look through doctors’ profiles and order medical services.

Press L if you like our design and share feedback!

Created by Eugene Khalturin

PS We know to utilize UI/UX design to make users fall in love with a product. Check out how we used our skills to:
- raise $400k as capital for startup
- streamline cryptocurrency e-wallet
- reboot a Real Estate startup
- help newbies jump into investing
- conquer the chef freelance market
- simplify the life of event organizers
And that's not all — you can find more case studies in our Blog! 💜

Purrweb UI
Purrweb UI
We Design Mindful Interfaces for Web & Mobile
Hire Us

More by Purrweb UI

View profile
    • Like