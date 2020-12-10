Dora Typefoundry

Magilla - Modern Elegant Serif

Magilla - Modern Elegant Serif quotes font design logo branding elegant stylish headline poster design modern
Magilla is a new elegant serif font that will add a touch of luxury and style to your projects. This is a very versatile font that works well in large and small sizes. Perfect for editorial projects, magazine headers, Logo designs, Clothing Branding, product packaging, and showcasing masculine and feminine qualities.

Available:

https://crmrkt.com/PKQJbR

Posted on Dec 10, 2020
