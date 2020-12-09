iOS 14 Custom Icons - Neumorphic

*** UPDATE v1.1 includes screen sizes for iPhone 12/Pro/Max/Mini ***

Pimp your iPhone with this smooth set of wallpapers and custom app icons. The wallpapers feature an embossing effect which combines with the icons to transform your home screens into Neumorphic heaven!

Version 1.0 contains Dark and Light color themes that match Widgetsmith background colors (10% & 90%) so you can create widgets that match up perfectly with the Small or Medium Widget wallpapers, or just use the Icons Only versions.

Price includes free updates of new icons and wallpapers, coming soon!

https://gum.co/ios14neumorphic

WALLPAPER INSTRUCTIONS

Save the wallpaper to Photos on your iPhone

Go to Settings > Wallpaper > Choose a New Wallpaper, and select your image

Pinch the screen to fit the wallpaper (and turn off Perspective Zoom)

Tap the Set button

For best results, use the same configuration of widgets and icons on every screen, to match the wallpaper.

ICON INSTRUCTIONS

Save the icons to Photos on your iPhone and use the Shortcuts app to create the home screen icons.

Watch this video for full instructions: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4M2wCzwrjDM

WIDGET INSTRUCTIONS (OPTIONAL)

Download Widgetsmith from the App Store

Create small or medium widgets with a Blue tint and a 10% (dark) or 90% (light) background

Use in combination with the Medium or Small Widget Wallpapers

BEFORE YOU BUY

This is a manual method of creating custom icons for your home screens and has some limitations:

Custom icons won't show notification badges

Opening an app with a custom icon will first open the Shortcuts app before quickly switching to the app

