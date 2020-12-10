Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Alexander Plyuto 🎲
ooze

Anypay | POS hero section

Alexander Plyuto 🎲
ooze
Alexander Plyuto 🎲 for ooze
Anypay | POS hero section defi finance payment terminal ecommerce landing page ecommerce financial services fintech identity fintech product landing pages fintech website fintech landing financial website fintech atomic system visual identity product design product page landing page hero section pos terminal
Hey all 👋
We very often create concepts about only one side of the process. Let's take a look 👀 at what a product that allows you to make transactions through our smartphones and cards might look like.

Have a project to discuss? Do not hesitate to say hey at:
site plyuto.design
email plyuto@hey.com

ooze
ooze
design as enchantment
