B A H U R 7 8

Donut - Mobile App

B A H U R 7 8
B A H U R 7 8
Hire Me
  • Save
Donut - Mobile App retail app product design app colors illustrations clean ui food app ui design android app ios app android ios figma donuts food uxui ux ui app design recipe
Donut - Mobile App retail app product design app colors illustrations clean ui food app ui design android app ios app android ios figma donuts food uxui ux ui app design recipe
Donut - Mobile App retail app product design app colors illustrations clean ui food app ui design android app ios app android ios figma donuts food uxui ux ui app design recipe
Donut - Mobile App retail app product design app colors illustrations clean ui food app ui design android app ios app android ios figma donuts food uxui ux ui app design recipe
Download color palette
  1. Dribbble-Cover-2.png
  2. Dribbble-Inventory.png
  3. Dribbble-Cover-2.png
  4. Dribbble-Other_Colors.png

Crispy and creamy concept of mobile application for all doughnuts lovers.

- Product page
- More info panel

B A H U R 7 8
B A H U R 7 8
UI Designer
Hire Me

More by B A H U R 7 8

View profile
    • Like