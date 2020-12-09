Link Antique - Hyrule Warriors Age of Calamity

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
- (FR) Peinture antique représentant le héro Link de The Legend of Zelda : Breath of the Wild dans Hyrule Warriors : L'Ère du Fléau. On peut apercevoir cette icône lors de l'écran de chargement du jeu.
- (EN) Antique painting of hero Link from The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild in Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity. You can see this icon during the game loading screen.
Software : Gravit Designer