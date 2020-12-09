Dennis Pasyuk
unfold

Figma AirPods

Dennis Pasyuk
unfold
Dennis Pasyuk for unfold
Hire Us
  • Save
Figma AirPods minimal ux website ui vector illustration apple airpods figma
Figma AirPods minimal ux website ui vector illustration apple airpods figma
Download color palette
  1. AirPods.png
  2. AirPods 2.png

Apple AirPods built entirely in Figma. Might give the new AirPods Max headphones a go 😋

View all tags
Posted on Dec 9, 2020
unfold
unfold
We create delightful experiences for brands like yours.
Hire Us

More by unfold

View profile
    • Like