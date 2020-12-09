Robert Berki - Portfolio Website Design

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Hey, hey
Here is a preview of something I am currently working on. Basically it’s going to be my personal website, this is still a work in progress. I do want to keep it pretty simple.
Check the attachment for the crisp view.
Cheers