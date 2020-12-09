Robert Berki - Portfolio Website Design

Hey, hey

Here is a preview of something I am currently working on. Basically it’s going to be my personal website, this is still a work in progress. I do want to keep it pretty simple.

Check the attachment for the crisp view.

Hit that “L” if you like this, that would be greatly appreciated.

Give this shot a like and make sure to follow us in order to stay updated with our work.

https://dribbble.com/89colors

https://dribbble.com/robertbrk

Cheers