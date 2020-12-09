PaDaq App Logo Design.

Trending designs to inspire you
Logo design exploration for PaDaq app, PaDaq app is an e-commerce based online high-tech technology-related gadget product promoting app, where you can upload your own gadget product for promotion and other people also promote their high-tech gadget product and sell them via Padaq app.
I would love to hear your feedback on this design.
Let's work together! Contact me at - 👇👇👇
Mail- sanaullahujjal@gmail.com
WhatsApp- +8801792993510
☝️☝️☝️
