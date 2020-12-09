PaDaq App Logo Design.

Logo design exploration for PaDaq app, PaDaq app is an e-commerce based online high-tech technology-related gadget product promoting app, where you can upload your own gadget product for promotion and other people also promote their high-tech gadget product and sell them via Padaq app.

I would love to hear your feedback on this design.

----

Let's work together! Contact me at - 👇👇👇

Mail- sanaullahujjal@gmail.com

WhatsApp- +8801792993510

☝️☝️☝️

Thank You