Clayio - set of 3d icons for your iPhone | #4 Netflix

Clayio - set of 3d icons for your iPhone | #4 Netflix icon design icon set iconography netflix blender3d blender 3d animation 3d art 3d branding logo iphone ios app animation ux ui design icons icon
Price
Free
Available on designbuddy.io
Hello 👋!

New update from Clayio project.

Can't wait to see new exciting Netflix series coming soon. In the meantime our 3D icons family is growing.

👉 Download this icon!

__________________________________________________

👉 This and other icons will be available to download soon.

👉 Interested in release date of icon set? Subscribe to waiting list here 👉 designbuddy.io.

👉 Need specific one? Suggest your idea in comment section.

👉 More updates on Twitter.

👉 With excellent cooperation with: Karol Piwowarczyk ❤️.

Dribbble 960
👋 Having fun with design

