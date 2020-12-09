Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Shivram varangule

Supersourcing Landing page

Shivram varangule
Shivram varangule
  • Save
Supersourcing Landing page shiv87 shivram varangule project managment recommendation design illustration outsourcing services post a project freelancer web design
Download color palette

Hey, guys! I worked on Supersourcing product UI. Presenting Supersourcing, a next-generation platform built to help companies find the best companies in tech to work with. We've built an all new way to tackle outsourcing by vetting companies based on various parameters and facilitating project management with the chosen agency. This 360° coverage allows for us to build trust and ensure the best experience.

Visit Website: https://supersourcing.com/

Thanks for watching it.

My Behance Profile : https://www.behance.net/warnguleshe97f

WhatsApp: +91 9039891087

Shivram varangule
Shivram varangule

More by Shivram varangule

View profile
    • Like