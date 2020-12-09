Supersourcing Landing page

Hey, guys! I worked on Supersourcing product UI. Presenting Supersourcing, a next-generation platform built to help companies find the best companies in tech to work with. We've built an all new way to tackle outsourcing by vetting companies based on various parameters and facilitating project management with the chosen agency. This 360° coverage allows for us to build trust and ensure the best experience.

Visit Website: https://supersourcing.com/

Thanks for watching it.

My Behance Profile : https://www.behance.net/warnguleshe97f

WhatsApp: +91 9039891087