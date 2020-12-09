Marketplace for Content Creators

Trending designs to inspire you
Hi, friends! We’re happy to share with you the design we made for a marketplace app where content creators can sell their content to media producers.
👩🎨 The shot represents the content maker's profile: a brief description of activities, projects ready for sale, portfolio.
🔹 The accent color is blue. It helps you focus on important interface elements. There is also a bit of green.
👩🏼💻Content makers can sell ready-made content, look for investments for their projects, or invest in other people's projects themselves.
📂 The app — the ability to buy and sell new ideas for implementation or already implemented material.
Created by Anastasia Miklashevich
