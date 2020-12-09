Marketplace for Content Creators

The team is available for new projects! Drop us a line: hello@purrweb.com | WhatsApp | Website

Hi, friends! We’re happy to share with you the design we made for a marketplace app where content creators can sell their content to media producers.

👩‍🎨 The shot represents the content maker's profile: a brief description of activities, projects ready for sale, portfolio.

🔹 The accent color is blue. It helps you focus on important interface elements. There is also a bit of green.

👩🏼‍💻Content makers can sell ready-made content, look for investments for their projects, or invest in other people's projects themselves.

📂 The app — the ability to buy and sell new ideas for implementation or already implemented material.

Press L if you like our design and share feedback!

Created by Anastasia Miklashevich

PS We know to utilize UI/UX design to make users fall in love with a product. Check out how we used our skills to:

- raise $400k as capital for startup

- streamline cryptocurrency e-wallet

- reboot a Real Estate startup

- help newbies jump into investing

- conquer the chef freelance market

- simplify the life of event organizers

And that's not all — you can find more case studies in our Blog! 💜