Marketplace for Content Creators

Marketplace for Content Creators gallery media content marketplace web startup mvp online react native ui ux purrweb design app
The team is available for new projects! Drop us a line: hello@purrweb.com | WhatsApp | Website

Hi, friends! We’re happy to share with you the design we made for a marketplace app where content creators can sell their content to media producers.

👩‍🎨 The shot represents the content maker's profile: a brief description of activities, projects ready for sale, portfolio.

🔹 The accent color is blue. It helps you focus on important interface elements. There is also a bit of green.

👩🏼‍💻Content makers can sell ready-made content, look for investments for their projects, or invest in other people's projects themselves.

📂 The app — the ability to buy and sell new ideas for implementation or already implemented material.

Created by Anastasia Miklashevich

We Design Mindful Interfaces for Web & Mobile
