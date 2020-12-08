Charlie Typeface

In February, I began a Digitizing Marion project which allowed me to explore local spaces and look closely at the lettering that was present. As a class, we were tasked with digitizing the type specimen we discovered to create an entire typeface. After being sent home in March because of Covid, I completed the typeface and a type specimen book as the final project of the class. Although the process was intimidating, looking back at the elements I designed, I'm thrilled with the outcome.

Charlie is dedicated to Mr. and Mrs. Charles Boyce of Marion, Indiana. This typeface was digitized and inspired from the lettering on their gravestone. I’m fascinated with the idea of who they might have been and the opportunity I have to use this typeface to create something that might continue to honor the lives they lived.

