Fadhil Aqsa

Valentine Lovely Font

Valentine Lovely Font graphic design logo handwriting branding love signature t-shirt design handwritten magazine card font typography handlettering elegant calligraphy
Valentine is another lovely modern Script font, which is combining the style of classic calligraphy with an modern style. combines from copperplate to contemporary typeface with a dancing baseline, modern and elegant touch. including alternates, and ligatures.

Link Purchase : https://fontbundles.net/meutuwah/349244-valentine?ref=C96tpy

Files included : TTF,OTF.

