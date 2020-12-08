valerydesignwrks

Christmas Greeting Cards

Christmas Greeting Cards festive mail delivery present gift greeting cards greeting christmas digital illustration
Christmas cards to send to your loved ones this holiday season.

Dimensions: 7x5 in
Printed on Heavyweight Moab Lasal Matte (235gsm).

For more detail about this project, please visit:
https://www.etsy.com/shop/valerydesignwrks

