Domenico

Sorgente

Domenico
Domenico
  • Save
Sorgente logos brand design ui branding ecology green visual idenity logo design vector visual design minimal brand identity brand logodesign illustrator logo press demolition car
Download color palette

Logo and brand identity for a car demolition company based in Rome.

Instagram | Behance

Domenico
Domenico

More by Domenico

View profile
    • Like